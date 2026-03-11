Not allowed to speak; House represents whole country, not one party: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed he had been repeatedly prevented from speaking in the Lok Sabha and asserted that the House represents the will of the entire nation, not any single political party.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while intervening during a debate on a resolution seeking the removal of speaker Om Birla. The Congress leader alleged that the parliamentary forum, which should function as the voice of the people, was increasingly being used to silence opposition voices.

During his intervention, Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been “compromised”, adding that “everybody knows the result of that.” His comments came as tempers flared during the debate, with members from the treasury benches objecting to his remarks.

Responding to criticism from senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rahul Gandhi said his name had been repeatedly invoked during the debate and that “vile things” were being said about him in the House.

“The discussion here is about the democratic process and the role of the Speaker. But multiple times my name is being raised and vile things are being said about me,” Rahul Gandhi said. “This House is the expression of the people’s will. It does not represent one party; it represents the whole country.”