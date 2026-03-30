Not right to play politics over war: Priyanka Gandhi attacks Narendra Modi

Priyanka Gandhi, however, stressed the need for a broader political consensus and a structured response. She called for a discussion in Parliament to address the emerging challenges and evolve solutions collectively. “We are one on this and the whole country is united, but we want a solution to the problems arising out of the conflict,” she said.

She also flagged the economic fallout of the crisis, pointing to rising fuel and cooking gas prices. “Today the gas cylinder has become so expensive that no one is able to buy it. What will happen in future? There will be a shortage of petrol and diesel,” she said, asking what measures the government had planned to tackle these issues.

While the government has made brief statements, Priyanka Gandhi said a detailed parliamentary debate was essential to assess the situation and respond effectively.

Earlier, Modi had said he was in constant touch with leaders of countries involved in the conflict and that Indian embassies were working round the clock to assist citizens. He emphasised that ensuring the safety and interests of Indians abroad remained the government’s top priority, particularly in Gulf nations where a large Indian diaspora resides.

The exchange reflects a sharp political face-off between the ruling BJP and the Congress over the handling of the West Asia crisis and its implications for Indian citizens and the economy.

With PTI inputs