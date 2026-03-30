Modi silent on Sabarimala, indifferent to religion, claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that his silence on the Sabarimala issue during a recent Kerala visit indicated a tacit understanding between the BJP and the Left.

Addressing an election rally in Adoor ahead of the 9 April assembly polls, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that the Congress-led UDF was effectively fighting a “combination” of the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP.

“We are fighting an election against the LDF, which is fully supported by the BJP. On one side is the UDF and on the other is a CPI(M)-BJP combination,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleged the presence of a “hidden hand” of the BJP in Kerala politics, arguing that the party does not want the Congress to gain ground in the state as it remains its principal ideological rival at the national level. He reiterated that the Congress has a fundamental ideological battle with the BJP and the RSS.