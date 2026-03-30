Rahul Gandhi flags lack of Bahujan representation in top posts, vows fight

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that ‘Bahujans’ have virtually no representation in the senior leadership of institutions, calling it a form of systemic discrimination that must be challenged.

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said his party was committed to ensuring equal participation for all sections of society across institutions nationwide. “It is against this very discrimination — against this injustice — that we are fighting,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while sharing a video of his interaction with a delegation from the SC-ST Welfare Association of a Gramin Bank during a ‘Jan Sansad’ meeting at Parliament House complex.