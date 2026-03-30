Rahul Gandhi flags lack of Bahujan representation in top posts, vows fight
Congress is committed to ensuring equal participation for all sections of society across institutions nationwide, says LoP in Lok Sabha
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that ‘Bahujans’ have virtually no representation in the senior leadership of institutions, calling it a form of systemic discrimination that must be challenged.
The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said his party was committed to ensuring equal participation for all sections of society across institutions nationwide. “It is against this very discrimination — against this injustice — that we are fighting,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi made the remarks while sharing a video of his interaction with a delegation from the SC-ST Welfare Association of a Gramin Bank during a ‘Jan Sansad’ meeting at Parliament House complex.
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According to Rahul Gandhi, members of the delegation highlighted persistent discrimination despite policies mandating the roster system in promotions. He said many employees from marginalised communities face stalled career progression on grounds such as “performance” or “lack of merit”.
He also claimed that those who raise their voices against such practices are often penalised through frequent transfers to remote locations.
While reservation policies help secure entry-level jobs, Rahul Gandhi argued that systemic barriers make it “virtually impossible” for Dalits and Adivasis to rise to top positions in institutions, particularly in the banking sector.
Describing the situation as distressing but not surprising, he reiterated his long-standing position that marginalised communities are denied access to leadership roles.
Rahul Gandhi said the fight against such inequities would continue, with the aim of ensuring fair representation and equal opportunities in institutions across the country.
With PTI inputs
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