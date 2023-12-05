Nothing wrong in reserving Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 cr for Muslim welfare: K’taka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday asserted that there is nothing wrong in allocating Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 crore for the welfare of minority community in the state budget.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the statement in response to a media query at the Suvarna Soudha.

Earlier, at a Muslim convention on Monday evening at Hubballi, the CM had announced that he would reserve an amount of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 crore for the welfare of the community.

"What's wrong in that statement?” the CM wondered.

Addressing the BJP's objection to his statement about protecting Muslims in the state, Siddaramaiah clarified, "I have stated that protection will be given to all, including Muslims."

He expressed dissatisfaction with the media for potentially highlighting only one part of his statement and neglecting the broader context.