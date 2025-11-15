Nowgam blast: Rahul Gandhi mourns, Congress seeks all-party meet on terror

In a tragic turn of events, nine lives were lost and 32 others injured in an accidental explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, prompting leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to express deep grief on Saturday.

The mishap coincides with the Congress party’s call for an urgent all-party meeting to deliberate on the rising menace of terrorism in the country.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi described the blast as “extremely heartbreaking and concerning”, adding, “Reports indicate that this horrific accident occurred during the investigation of explosives linked to the Red Fort attack. I pay humble tribute to the martyrs and hope for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat clarified that the incident was purely accidental, dismissing any speculation about a terror link.