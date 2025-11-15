Nowgam blast: Rahul Gandhi mourns, Congress seeks all-party meet on terror
In a tragic turn of events, nine lives were lost and 32 others injured in an accidental explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, prompting leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to express deep grief on Saturday.
The mishap coincides with the Congress party’s call for an urgent all-party meeting to deliberate on the rising menace of terrorism in the country.
Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi described the blast as “extremely heartbreaking and concerning”, adding, “Reports indicate that this horrific accident occurred during the investigation of explosives linked to the Red Fort attack. I pay humble tribute to the martyrs and hope for the swift recovery of the injured.”
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat clarified that the incident was purely accidental, dismissing any speculation about a terror link.
Speaking to the media, he said, “A huge quantity of explosive material from Faridabad was brought to Nowgam Police Station and kept securely in an open space. Due to the voluminous nature of the recovery, sampling for forensic and chemical examination has been underway for the past two days.” He emphasised that any theories suggesting otherwise were “unnecessary speculation”.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also mourned the tragic loss at Nowgam, calling it a “wake-up call” for the Centre to strengthen intelligence and anti-terror measures. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the nine martyrs and urged prompt care and compensation for the injured.
Noting the blast came just days after the “cowardly” Red Fort attack, Kharge stressed the need for heightened vigilance and government accountability. “The Congress stands united with the nation against terrorism,” he said, urging an all-party meeting to confront the growing threat.
Underlining the urgency of united action, Kharge added, “The Indian National Congress stands firmly with the nation against the scourge of terrorism. In light of the recent Red Fort attack, an all-party meeting is imperative to address the growing threat, which continues to receive backing from external forces.”
The Nowgam tragedy underscores both the risks faced by security personnel in handling volatile explosives and the continuing need for strengthened anti-terror vigilance across the country.
With IANS inputs
