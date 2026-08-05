NSUI backs Jharkhand students' hunger strike; govt opens talks

Support for students on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) continued to grow on Wednesday, with the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) extending its backing and educator-activist Sonam Wangchuk expressing solidarity.

The developments came as the Hemant Soren government initiated talks with the protesting students, who have been on a hunger strike in Ranchi over their long-pending demands.

A delegation led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar met the students at the protest site and assured them that their demands would be forcefully raised before the state government.

According to an NSUI statement, the organisation would continue to stand with the students in their fight for justice. Jakhar said a Congress-NSUI delegation would meet chief minister Hemant Soren to present the students' demands in detail and seek a meaningful resolution.

He also said the Congress and the NSUI, under the leadership of Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, stood firmly with students fighting for their rights and justice.

Separately, Wangchuk spoke to student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who is leading the protest at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, through a video call. Mahto urged Wangchuk to visit Ranchi to boost the morale of the agitating students.

The state government's outreach followed an all-party meeting convened by Assembly speaker Ravindranath Mahato ahead of the monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly, where the students' agitation was also discussed.