JPSC exam row: Justice will be delivered says CM; pressure mounts for CBI probe

The agitation in Ranchi demanding cancellation of the 14th JPSC preliminary examination, a CBI-ED probe into paper leaks and reforms to ensure fair recruitment tests is gathering momentum.

The youth have been on an indefinite sit-in for the past 11 days and at least two youth leaders Devendra Mahto and Jai Ram Mahto have been on an indefinite fast. The youth have taken out torch-lit processions and plan to march to the Assembly on Friday, 7 August demanding a direct dialogue with the chief minister. A new demand is that the chief minister must resign on moral grounds.

Hemant Soren on Tuesday, 4 August, declared that his government is sensitive to the demands of the youth and students. “We have eyes and ears,” he asserted and assured that justice would be done. A CID investigation into the allegations have led to the arrest of 11 people so far, most of them associated with coaching institutes and a NOIDA-based examination-conducting agency TDPL.

The chairman of JPSC, former chief secretary Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte (Retd. IAS) has resigned and a SIT is looking into required structural changes.

The protests are being held under the banner of JSSC-JPSC Bhrashtachar Mukt Abhiyan, and has been drawing job aspirants from all 24 districts of Jharkhand. Teachers, tribal organisations, and youth collectives have joined the sit-ins, emphasising that recruitment corruption disproportionately hurts rural and marginalised aspirants.

They have alleged that in Jharkhand too government jobs are being ‘sold’ to those who are willing to pay the price and to those who have ‘connections’. The allegations are yet to be substantiated.

Protests intensified since 29 July after results were declared of the combined preliminary test held in April, 2026. Aspirants complained of paper leaks, OMR sheet discrepancies and procedural lapses.

One of the key demands is to put a ban on TDPL (TDPL (TSR Data Processing Pvt. Ltd.), a private exam-conducting agency based in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Significantly, the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission officially delisted TDPL in May 2025, but JPSC continued to contract it for exams despite the delisting by JSSC.