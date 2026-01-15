Omar Abdullah speaks with EAM, urges him to ensure safety of J&K students in Iran

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday spoke with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the safety of students from the Union Territory currently studying in Iran amid the evolving security situation there.

In a post on X, Abdullah said he had been briefed by the external affairs minister on the ground situation and the steps being planned by the Ministry of External Affairs.

He expressed gratitude for the assurance that the Centre would take all necessary measures to protect those from Jammu and Kashmir who are presently in Iran.

“Just spoke to the EAM about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation and the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on. I’m grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from J&K who are in Iran now,” Abdullah wrote.