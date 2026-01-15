Omar Abdullah speaks with EAM, urges him to ensure safety of J&K students in Iran
Most students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Iran — especially MBBS aspirants — are from the Kashmir Valley
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday spoke with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the safety of students from the Union Territory currently studying in Iran amid the evolving security situation there.
In a post on X, Abdullah said he had been briefed by the external affairs minister on the ground situation and the steps being planned by the Ministry of External Affairs.
He expressed gratitude for the assurance that the Centre would take all necessary measures to protect those from Jammu and Kashmir who are presently in Iran.
“Just spoke to the EAM about the evolving situation in Iran. He shared his assessment of the ground situation and the plans that the External Affairs Ministry is working on. I’m grateful for his assurance that all steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from J&K who are in Iran now,” Abdullah wrote.
The chief minister reiterated that S. Jaishankar had assured him that the safety and well-being of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir in Iran would be a priority.
Thousands of Indian students, including a large number from Kashmir, remain stranded in Iran amid the volatile situation, triggering deep concern among families back home. Parents have expressed anxiety over the safety of their children as uncertainty continues.
Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also appealed to the external affairs minister and the Ministry of External Affairs for urgent intervention.
In a post on X, Mufti said thousands of students from across the country, including Kashmir, were stuck in Iran, causing anguish and fear among parents. She urged the Centre to act swiftly to ensure their safe return.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the majority of students pursuing higher education in Iran — particularly medical courses such as MBBS — hail from the Kashmir Valley.
In addition, scores of Shia Muslims from the Union Territory travel to Iran each year to visit religious shrines and historical sites. Reports suggest that dozens of Kashmiri Shia pilgrims are currently in Iran, with families in the Valley anxiously awaiting their safe return.
With IANS inputs