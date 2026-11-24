“His extraordinary courage, exemplary leadership and historic victory in the Battle of Saraighat stand as an enduring testament to the spirit of patriotism, sacrifice and unwavering devotion to the motherland,” Kharge wrote.

One of the most celebrated military commanders of the Ahom kingdom, Borphukan played a pivotal role in resisting Mughal expansion into Assam during the 17th century.

Entrusted with the responsibility of defending the kingdom during the reign of Ahom ruler Chakradhwaj Singha, Borphukan led the Ahom forces to victory against the Mughal army in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

Fought on the Brahmaputra near present-day Guwahati, the battle proved a decisive moment in Assam’s history, preserving the sovereignty of the Ahom kingdom and thwarting Mughal attempts to extend their control over the region.

Borphukan’s military leadership and commitment to defending his homeland have earned him a prominent place in Assam’s historical and cultural consciousness.

His birth anniversary, observed annually as Lachit Diwas on 24 November, celebrates his legacy and contribution to India’s military history.

With IANS inputs