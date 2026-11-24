On Lachit Diwas, Kharge salutes Borphukan’s courage and leadership
Kharge extends greetings to Assam, recalls the Ahom commander’s historic victory in the Battle of Saraighat
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to the people of Assam
Kharge recalled the Ahom commander’s leadership during the historic Battle of Saraighat in 1671
Observed annually on 24 November, Lachit Diwas commemorates the military leader’s contribution to Assam’s history
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid homage to legendary Ahom military commander Lachit Borphukan on his birth anniversary, describing his courage, leadership and devotion to his homeland as an enduring source of inspiration.
In a post on X marking Lachit Diwas, Kharge extended greetings to the people of Assam and recalled Borphukan’s historic victory in the Battle of Saraighat.
“His extraordinary courage, exemplary leadership and historic victory in the Battle of Saraighat stand as an enduring testament to the spirit of patriotism, sacrifice and unwavering devotion to the motherland,” Kharge wrote.
One of the most celebrated military commanders of the Ahom kingdom, Borphukan played a pivotal role in resisting Mughal expansion into Assam during the 17th century.
Entrusted with the responsibility of defending the kingdom during the reign of Ahom ruler Chakradhwaj Singha, Borphukan led the Ahom forces to victory against the Mughal army in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.
Fought on the Brahmaputra near present-day Guwahati, the battle proved a decisive moment in Assam’s history, preserving the sovereignty of the Ahom kingdom and thwarting Mughal attempts to extend their control over the region.
Borphukan’s military leadership and commitment to defending his homeland have earned him a prominent place in Assam’s historical and cultural consciousness.
His birth anniversary, observed annually as Lachit Diwas on 24 November, celebrates his legacy and contribution to India’s military history.
With IANS inputs