Modi govt wants to take away right to live after right to vote: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the Modi government of failing to address rising inflation, household debt and declining incomes.

Kharge claims food inflation has risen to 7.74 per cent, while household debt has increased by 36.7 per cent.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh says young people and the middle class are bearing the brunt of the economic strain.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 28 October attacked the Centre over rising inflation, mounting debt and declining incomes, urging the government to acknowledge the country's economic distress and take concrete steps to generate employment and rein in prices.

He alleged that the Narendra Modi government, which was 'hell-bent on snatching away the right to vote, now wants to take away the right to live'.

'Backbreaking inflation' eating into household incomes

In a post on X, Kharge said 'backbreaking inflation' was eating into people's earnings amid the festive season.

Citing figures, he claimed that food inflation had risen from 2.13 per cent to 7.74 per cent, household debt had increased by 36.7 per cent and household financial savings had declined by four per cent.

He also claimed that retail inflation stood at 5.54 per cent and wholesale inflation at 11.39 per cent.