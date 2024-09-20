One nation, one election: why federalism is at risk

The idea of ‘one nation, one election’ being pushed by the BJP is a threat to regional parties, federalism, and India's diversity, argue several Opposition leaders who have raised an alarm about the move.

Critics, including Congress general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, have also called the decision impractical. “When making significant choices about elections, the government should consult all political parties. In our democracy, consensus is essential,” Venugopal said, questioning whether consensus should come before or after a decision is made, emphasising that constitutional amendments require prior agreement.

He warned, “This decision will impact our country’s future,” and argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have engaged all political parties in genuine consultation.

On the impracticality of implementing 'one nation, one election' in a country with many regional parties, Venugopal pointed out that it would require dissolving multiple state assemblies — a consideration the government has not fully addressed. “Our Constitution emphasises that India is a Union of states, making concepts like 'one nation, one language' part of a discourse that promotes authoritarianism,” he said.

A CSDS (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies) study found that in 24 of the 31 assembly elections held alongside Lok Sabha elections from 1989 to 2014, major parties received a similar proportion of votes in both contests. Another analysis of 2,600 assembly segments across 16 elections revealed that in 77 per cent of cases, voters tended to choose the same party in both elections when held simultaneously.