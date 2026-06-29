Op Sindoor row escalates as Congress seeks Rajnath's exit, Modi's apology

The Congress on Monday accused Union defence minister Rajnath Singh of misleading Parliament by stating that there had been "no harm" caused to Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor and demanded his resignation, along with a public apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Opposition party alleged that the government concealed the supreme sacrifice of six military personnel during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, thereby denying them due honour in what it described as an "insult to our soldiers".

Addressing a press conference alongside wing commander Anuma Acharya (retd), Congress ex-servicemen department chief Col Rohit Chaudhry (retd) alleged that while the BJP frequently invoked the armed forces for political purposes, it had failed to honour those who laid down their lives in service.

"When defence minister Rajnath Singh was lying in Parliament that no soldier had been martyred, the BJP MPs were clapping. None of these people have the right to sit in the House. Rajnath Singh has insulted the country's Army and soldiers — we demand his resignation and a breach of privilege motion against him," Chaudhry said.

The controversy resurfaced after the names of six military personnel — five from the Indian Army and one from the Indian Air Force — who died in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor in 2025 were recently inscribed on a wall at the National War Memorial. It marked the first time since the military operation that the government publicly released the names of the six personnel.