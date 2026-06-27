The abiding mystery of denial and martyrdom a year after Op. Sindoor

Has disclosure come a year too late? The martyrdom of six Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor in May 2025, it is alleged, was hidden from Indian citizens for the past year. Although they have now been conferred with gallantry awards, and their names quietly inscribed on the National War Memorial in the capital without any fanfare. The controversy, however, is acquiring a life of its own.

The names of the six are subedar major Pawan Kumar, rifleman Sunil Kumar, lance naik Dinesh Kumar, aviation technician Mood Murlinaik, havildar Sunil Kumar Singh and sergeant Surendra Kumar. There was no ceremonial announcement. The names of the six martyrs — five Army personnel and an Air Force sergeant — were quietly put up on the roll of honour — the list of armed forces personnel killed in the line of duty — on the National War Memorial website on Friday, 26 June.

'These are the brave sons of India who laid down their lives defending India’s honour and the sindoor of our sisters after the Pahalgam attack. Their names should have been etched into the national consciousness. Their families should have seen a grateful nation honouring their sacrifice,' Congress media and publicity head Pawan Khera posted on X. 'Instead, for an entire year, the BJP government chose to conceal their martyrdom from the nation. The same government that wraps itself in the flag and speaks endlessly of nationalism denied these heroes the recognition and remembrance they deserved. Such a shame!'