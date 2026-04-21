Op Sindoor: HC raps Centre over delay in responding to plea by mother of martyred Agniveer

The Bombay High Court on 21 April pulled up the Centre for failing to respond to a petition filed by the mother of an agniveer killed during Operation Sindoor, seeking posthumous benefits on par with regular soldiers.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Hiten Venegaonkar granted the Centre time till 6 May to file its affidavit, warning that failure to do so would invite heavy costs.

The plea has been filed by Jyotibai Naik, mother of Agniveer Murali Naik, who was killed in cross-border shelling in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Sindoor in May last year.

Court flags delay, warns of consequences

The bench noted that notices had been issued to the Centre in December and again in January, but no response had been filed so far.

“The petition has been pending since last year… There is some urgency. If a reply affidavit is not filed by the next date, we will impose heavy cost,” Justice Ghuge said.

The court made it clear that no further adjournments would be granted.

It also directed the Maharashtra government to file its affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing on 18 June.