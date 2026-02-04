Opposition cries foul over MP suspensions, alleges democracy is being stifled
Suspended lawmakers accuse government of silencing dissent as protests continue inside Parliament
The suspension of eight Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha has triggered a sharp backlash from opposition parties, who on Wednesday accused the government of suppressing dissent and preventing debate on issues of national importance.
Several of the suspended MPs, including Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurjeet Singh Aujla, joined a protest near Makar Dwar inside the Parliament complex, along with Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was also present in a show of solidarity.
Opposition leaders alleged that the ruling party was deliberately blocking discussions and denying them the right to speak in the House. The protest followed remarks reportedly made by Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, a former Congress MP who later joined the BJP, who was accused of mocking the suspended lawmakers by suggesting they were behaving as though they had “won a war”.
Reacting angrily, Warring accused Mr Bittu of betraying the Congress, saying the party had given him opportunities and recognition early in his political career. He described the comments as reflective of an attitude that disrespects democratic norms.
Aujla echoed similar sentiments, saying the Lok Sabha was a democratic forum meant for discussion. He alleged that the government was intentionally avoiding debate on pressing national issues and accused it of undermining parliamentary accountability.
Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad went further, accusing the government of “murdering democracy”. He said neither the Leader of the Opposition nor opposition MPs were being allowed to speak freely, and claimed the government was attempting to dictate the terms of debate.
Referring to the controversy surrounding former Army chief General M M Naravane, Azad said the issue involved national security and should not be blocked from discussion.
The controversy stems from the Lok Sabha’s decision on Tuesday to suspend eight opposition MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session for alleged misconduct, including disrupting proceedings and throwing papers towards the Chair.
Those suspended are Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, S. Venkatesh and Dean Kuriakose, all from the Congress party.
While the opposition has described the suspensions as excessive and politically motivated, the government has defended the move, arguing that firm action was necessary to maintain order and uphold the dignity of the House.
With IANS inputs
