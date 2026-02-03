Lok Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended amid protest over Rahul Gandhi speech

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Lok Sabha, eight Opposition MPs — seven from Congress and one from CPI(M) — were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session following "unruly behaviour" during proceedings.

The suspension came after the MPs tore papers and threw them at the chair in protest against the denial of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s request to cite an article based on excerpts from former Army chief M.M. Naravane’s unpublished memoirs on the 2020 India-China conflict.

The suspended members are Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole, and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) and S. Venkatesan (CPI-M).

The Opposition also raised concerns about US President Donald Trump announcing the India-US trade deal and the alleged demolition drive at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

As soon as the House met at 3.00 pm following multiple adjournments, Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, named the eight members. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju moved a resolution for their suspension, stating that the MPs acted in “utter disregard to the House and the authority of the chair”. The House passed the resolution by voice vote, and proceedings were adjourned amid uproar.