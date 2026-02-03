Lok Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended amid protest over Rahul Gandhi speech
Seven Congress, one CPI(M) MP suspended for 'unruly behaviour' after disruption over Rahul Gandhi’s speech citing former Army chief’s memoirs
In a significant escalation of tensions in the Lok Sabha, eight Opposition MPs — seven from Congress and one from CPI(M) — were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session following "unruly behaviour" during proceedings.
The suspension came after the MPs tore papers and threw them at the chair in protest against the denial of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s request to cite an article based on excerpts from former Army chief M.M. Naravane’s unpublished memoirs on the 2020 India-China conflict.
The suspended members are Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C. Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole, and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) and S. Venkatesan (CPI-M).
The Opposition also raised concerns about US President Donald Trump announcing the India-US trade deal and the alleged demolition drive at the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.
As soon as the House met at 3.00 pm following multiple adjournments, Dilip Saikia, who was in the chair, named the eight members. Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju moved a resolution for their suspension, stating that the MPs acted in “utter disregard to the House and the authority of the chair”. The House passed the resolution by voice vote, and proceedings were adjourned amid uproar.
The incident followed Rahul Gandhi’s repeated attempts to speak on the India-China conflict based on the memoir excerpts. Though Gandhi authenticated the article in the House, his microphone was switched off, prompting protests from Opposition members.
Later, the Congress MPs, led by Gandhi, staged a protest outside Parliament against the suspension.
Tagore condemned the suspension, saying, “This is an attack on the democracy of India… the prime minister does not want the Leader of the Opposition to speak.” Hibi Eden said, “Gandhi was not allowed to speak, that is why we raised slogans and got on to the dais.”
Warring questioned the government’s actions: “If I tore a paper, why did that situation arise? Because you suppressed our voice and that of Rahul Gandhi.”
Congress MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal accused the government of “turning Parliament into a mockery”, highlighting that Gandhi had followed procedures before being silenced.
The Opposition vowed to continue their fight both inside and outside Parliament. The ongoing standoff underscores growing discord over handling sensitive issues and questions about parliamentary democracy’s health amid government-Opposition tensions.
With agency inputs
