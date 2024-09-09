Opposition is the voice of people: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Opposition is the voice of the people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said in Dallas, Texas, underscoring that its main focus is to raise issues concerning the people after understanding their perspectives "carefully" and "sensitively".

Gandhi, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is on a four-day unofficial trip to the US.

During an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas on Sunday, 8 September Gandhi said, "Opposition at its heart is the voice of people, there is a whole sequence of events that go on, but what you generally think about is where and how can I raise the issues of the people of India."

"You are thinking from an individual perspective, and also from (a) group perspective, industry perspective, farmer perspective, the important thing is you do it sensitively and after listening and understanding carefully," he added.