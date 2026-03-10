Oppn moves motion to remove speaker; Lok Sabha debate turns stormy

A stormy session unfolded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after the Indian National Congress initiated a move to bring a no-confidence motion against speaker Om Birla, setting off a sharp procedural battle between the treasury and Opposition benches over who should preside over the debate.

The motion was formally moved by Congress MP Mohammed Jawed, who sought Birla’s removal from the speaker’s post. According to Opposition leaders, the resolution carries the signatures of 118 MPs, reflecting a broad coalition of parties dissatisfied with what they describe as the speaker’s “partisan” conduct in the House. Much of the Opposition’s anger stems from an incident in which Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition, was allegedly not allowed to speak during proceedings.

Soon after the motion was tabled, the House descended into a procedural debate. Members from Opposition parties raised questions over whether Jagdambika Pal — who was presiding over the sitting — could continue to conduct the proceedings while a motion for the Speaker’s removal was under consideration.

Raising a point of order, Asaduddin Owaisi of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen cited parliamentary rules, arguing that once a motion to remove the speaker is being considered, the speaker cannot preside over the House. Owaisi further noted that since the position of deputy speaker remains vacant, the member presiding over the House effectively holds the Chair with the speaker’s approval. On that basis, he contended that such a presiding member should not conduct proceedings related to the motion.

Owaisi urged the House to first arrive at a consensus on a neutral presiding authority before beginning the discussion on the resolution. The objection was soon echoed by Saugata Roy of the All India Trinamool Congress, who also raised concerns about the procedural propriety of continuing under the existing arrangement.