Opposition MPs suspended: Congress holds protest in Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday (22 December) protested in Bhopal against the suspension of Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for seeking a reply from Union home minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

As many as 146 MPs, comprising 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha, were suspended during the Winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards.

The protest in Bhopal was led by newly-appointed state unit chief Jitu Patwari, while former Union minister Arun Yadav and others took part. Similar protests were held by the party at the district headquarters.

"It is totally undemocratic. Elected MPs have been suspended from Parliament. What will happen to the questions of the people of the constituencies these MPs represent? This is murder of democracy," Patwari told reporters after the two-hour protest.