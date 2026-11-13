Opposition not informed of possible special session on delimitation: Priyanka

The Congress leader's comments come amid growing political discussion over the proposed delimitation exercise and the government's reported plans to bring the legislation before Parliament.

Priyanka also criticised the Union government over its response to Opposition protests on various issues, alleging that people raising questions or expressing dissent were being silenced.

"Anybody who has something to say or wants to express themselves is put down and shut down. We have seen that happening over the last few months," she said.

She further accused the BJP of systematically weakening institutions responsible for safeguarding the Constitution and its values.

"We are fighting for the Constitution and its values. We are fighting because all the institutions in our country that uphold the Constitution and its values are being systematically destroyed by the BJP," she alleged.

Her remarks reflect the Congress's broader criticism of the government over parliamentary functioning, institutional independence and the Opposition's role in raising public concerns.

With PTI inputs