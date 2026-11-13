Opposition not informed of possible special session on delimitation: Priyanka
Congress leader alleges BJP is systematically weakening constitutional institutions and values
Priyanka Gandhi says Opposition parties have not been informed about the proposed special Parliament session on the proposed Delimitation Bill
She accuses the government of silencing dissent and suppressing voices questioning its decisions
Priyanka alleges the BJP is systematically weakening constitutional institutions and values
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said Opposition parties had not been officially informed about the Union government's reported plan to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the proposed Delimitation Bill.
Priyanka made the remarks while speaking to reporters during her four-day visit to her constituency, which began on Wednesday. She was responding to questions about reports suggesting that the government was considering a special parliamentary session to take up the legislation.
"They have not intimated the rest of us. So, if they are planning it, I don't know. As of now, I have no information," she said.
The Congress leader's comments come amid growing political discussion over the proposed delimitation exercise and the government's reported plans to bring the legislation before Parliament.
Priyanka also criticised the Union government over its response to Opposition protests on various issues, alleging that people raising questions or expressing dissent were being silenced.
"Anybody who has something to say or wants to express themselves is put down and shut down. We have seen that happening over the last few months," she said.
She further accused the BJP of systematically weakening institutions responsible for safeguarding the Constitution and its values.
"We are fighting for the Constitution and its values. We are fighting because all the institutions in our country that uphold the Constitution and its values are being systematically destroyed by the BJP," she alleged.
Her remarks reflect the Congress's broader criticism of the government over parliamentary functioning, institutional independence and the Opposition's role in raising public concerns.
With PTI inputs