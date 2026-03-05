Opposition attacks Kerala govt over front-page ads touting LDF ‘transformation’

A political row has erupted in Kerala after the state government released front-page advertisements in several major newspapers highlighting what it described as the transformation achieved under the Left Democratic Front government.

The advertisements, issued through the state’s Information and Public Relations Department Kerala, compared conditions during the previous United Democratic Front government between 2011 and 2016 with developments under the current administration led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The front-page portion reproduced newspaper headlines from the earlier UDF period highlighting issues such as electricity shortages, the financial distress of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, delays in welfare pension payments and obstacles in National Highway projects.

Inside pages of the advertisement set out what the government described as improvements during the LDF tenure. According to the campaign, the state has not experienced major power shortages in recent years, welfare pensions are being disbursed without arrears, key National Highway construction works are nearing completion and the financial position of KSRTC has improved.