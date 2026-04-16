Oppn to boycott RS deputy chairman poll, flags lack of LS deputy speaker

The Opposition on Thursday announced it will boycott the election of the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, citing the Centre’s failure to appoint a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha for seven years and lack of consultation on the matter.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the decision was taken as a mark of protest against what he described as an unprecedented and “unilateral” approach by the government.

“First, the Modi government has not appointed a deputy speaker in the Lok Sabha for seven years. This has never happened before,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

He also raised objections to the process surrounding the candidature of Harivansh, whose second term as deputy chairman ended on 9 April. A day later, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu and is now the NDA’s candidate for a third term.