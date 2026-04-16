Oppn to oppose delimitation in Constitution amendment bill: Kharge

Several Opposition parties on Wednesday resolved to unitedly oppose the delimitation provisions in the proposed Constitution amendment bill, even as they reiterated their support for women’s reservation in legislatures.

After a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders and other parties at his residence, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition’s objection was not to the idea of reserving seats for women, but to the manner in which the government was introducing the bill. He alleged that the move was “politically motivated” and aimed at disadvantaging Opposition parties.

“All of us are in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill, but have reservations on the way in which it is being brought. It is politically motivated… just to gag and suppress Opposition parties,” Kharge told reporters, adding that parties had “taken a united decision to oppose this bill.”