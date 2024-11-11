Our ancestors did jihad against British, yours penned love letters: Owaisi to Fadnavis

AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has targeted Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his "vote jihad" remarks, claiming the BJP leader's (ideological) ancestors wrote "love letters" to the British instead of fighting them.

Addressing a gathering on Sunday, Owaisi also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ek hai to safe hai' slogan goes against the ethos of diversity.

Owaisi was addressing a public election meeting in the Jinsi area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) in support of AIMIM candidates Imtiaz Jaleel (Aurangabad East) and Naser Siddiqui (Aurangabad Central) ahead of the 20 November Maharashtra assembly elections.

On Saturday, Fadnavis had claimed that 'vote jihad' had begun in poll-bound Maharashtra, which should be countered by the 'dharma yudh (holy war)' of the election, citing the BJP's narrow loss in the Dhule Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections.

Countering him, Owaisi said, "Our ancestors did jihad against the British and Fadnavis is now teaching us about jihad. (PM) Narendra Modi, (Union minister) Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis together cannot defeat me in a debate."

Owaisi also claimed the 'dharma yudh-jihad' remarks amounted to a poll code violation. "From where did 'vote jihad and dharma yudh' come into democracy? You purchased MLAs; should we call you a thief?" the Hyderabad MP questioned.