Outgoing CJI Chandrachud’s legacy will continue to be debated: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said outgoing Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud's legacy will continue to be debated and as the main petitioner in at least two very important matters, including a legislation being arbitrarily declared a money bill, he has been "deeply disappointed" with the CJI.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been appointed the 51st Chief Justice of India. He will take oath on 11 November, a day after incumbent justice Chandrachud demits office on attaining the age of 65. Friday is the last working day for Chandrachud as CJI.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on 8 November 2022.