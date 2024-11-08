Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of trying to snatch ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ from tribals

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 8 November, accused the BJP of trying to snatch 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) from tribal people.

He termed the Jharkhand polls as a fight of ideology between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-RSS combine.

The Congress leader alleged that the RSS-BJP's mission was to "destroy" the Constitution of the country, while the INDIA bloc "wanted to protect" it.

"PM (Narendra) Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as the BJP believes that land, forest and water belong to the saffron party, RSS and capitalists. The BJP believes in grabbing tribal land under its newly coined word development. It wants to snatch 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) from tribals," Rahul Gandhi alleged while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Simdega.

He also claimed that the Constitution was under "constant attack" and the INDIA bloc was making "all efforts to protect it".