Rahul Gandhi wishes Trump, praises Harris on ‘spirited presidential campaign’
India and the USA share a "historic friendship" rooted in our commitment to democratic values, says the Congress leader
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to US president-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his victory and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the two nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
In his second letter, Rahul Gandhi congratulated Kamala Harris for her spirited presidential campaign and said her "unifying message of hope" will continue to inspire many.
This is notable because, despite her concession, Harris’ campaign would have been seen as a historic and significant moment in American politics.
Rahul Gandhi acknowledged her leadership, her ability to unite a diverse electorate, and the important legacy she is building for future generations, especially in terms of women's rights, diversity, and representation in politics.
By highlighting her "unifying message of hope," the Congress leader underscored Harris’ role as an advocate for inclusivity and social justice, values that resonate globally, including in India.
Rahul Gandhi recognised that under the Biden administration, India and the U.S. have made significant strides in enhancing their bilateral relations, particularly on global issues such as climate change, security, and trade.
This reflects a positive diplomatic outlook, acknowledging the continuity and growth in the relationship between the two countries.
In his letter to Donald Trump, the Congress leader said, "I would like to congratulate you on your election as the 47th President of the United States of America. The people have placed their trust in your vision for the future."
India and the USA share a "historic friendship" rooted in our commitment to democratic values, he said.
"Under your leadership, we are confident that our nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest. I also hope that we will continue to work towards expanding avenues and opportunities for both Indians and Americans," the former Congress chief said in his letter to Trump, dated 7 November.
"I wish you the very best during your second term as President of the United States of America," Rahul Gandhi said.
Trump, 78, won the race to the White House, trouncing his Democratic rival Kamala Harris. The Republican leader has also served as the 45th president of the US after his first victory in 2016.
