Rahul Gandhi wishes Trump, praises Harris on ‘spirited presidential campaign’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to US president-elect Donald Trump, congratulating him on his victory and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the two nations will further deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In his second letter, Rahul Gandhi congratulated Kamala Harris for her spirited presidential campaign and said her "unifying message of hope" will continue to inspire many.

This is notable because, despite her concession, Harris’ campaign would have been seen as a historic and significant moment in American politics.

Rahul Gandhi acknowledged her leadership, her ability to unite a diverse electorate, and the important legacy she is building for future generations, especially in terms of women's rights, diversity, and representation in politics.

By highlighting her "unifying message of hope," the Congress leader underscored Harris’ role as an advocate for inclusivity and social justice, values that resonate globally, including in India.