BJP insults Ambedkar with attacks on Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

The charge was led by AICC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh and Media and Publicity Department chairman Pawan Khera, besides other state leaders who ripped Fadnavis for his comments against Rahul Gandhi.

In the past couple of days, Fadnavis alleged in a media interview and in interactions that Rahul Gandhi is encircled by 'Urban Naxals', anarchist and anti-national forces, is less of a Congressman and transformed more into an ultra-Left ideologue, and how he flaunts a Constitution copy with a red cover instead of the traditional blue.

Ramesh said that Fadnavis' remarks clearly indicate that he is getting 'desperate' before the elections and is objecting to Rahul Gandhi showing the copy of the Constitution in his rallies and speeches.

"This ‘red book’ is the Constitution of India, and its chief architect was Dr. B. R. Ambedkar... It’s the same Constitution which the RSS had attacked in Nov. 1949 as it was not inspired by Manusmriti. It’s the very same Constitution that the PM now wants to replace,” said Ramesh sharply.

Ramesh reminded Fadnavis that as far as the "red book" is concerned, it carries a foreword by one of India's most distinguished legal personalities, K.K. Venugopal, who was the Attorney General of India during 2017-2022.

“Previously, the non-biological divinity and the self-proclaimed Chanakya have also been presented with the red book. As far as ‘urban naxals’ is concerned, the Union home ministry told Parliament on 9 February 2022, and 11 March 2020, that the Government of India does not use the term! Fadnavis should think first and then speak,” said Ramesh.

In a jibe at the state BJP leader, Khera sought to know whether “Fadnavis had noticed the colour of the Constitution when he took the world famous secret oath of office’ at dawn on 22 November 2019, at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan” – referring to the infamous 80-hour long regime of Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar.

Khera flayed the BJP for releasing fake advertisements of the MVA’s ‘5 Guarantees' and said the Congress will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI).

“The unconstitutional MahaYuti government has only looted Maharashtra in the past two-and-half years, and its corruption through commissions and percentages would embarrass even the Guinness World Records. Now, only the final 15 days of this unscrupulous regime are left, and the regime will be ousted on 23 November," Khera said.

Congress president Nana F. Patole and spokesperson Atul Londhe have said that the colour ‘red’ is considered very auspicious but the people who are trying to destroy the Constitution find the same (red) colour as impure.