Owaisi names Chandrashekhar Azad as Samajik Parivartan Morcha's UP chief ministerial face

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday announced Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Aazad as the chief ministerial candidate of the newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow alongside Aazad, Owaisi said the alliance between the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) would seek to prevent the BJP from returning to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

"I can say with confidence that this will be a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh to stop the BJP from coming to power for the third time," he said.

Owaisi said the alliance would focus on issues affecting backward and Dalit communities, as well as oppressed and marginalised sections, irrespective of caste. He alleged that political parties had so far treated these communities merely as vote banks.

He identified the deteriorating condition of education, youth unemployment and farmers' problems as among the issues the morcha would raise.