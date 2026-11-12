Owaisi names Chandrashekhar Azad as Samajik Parivartan Morcha's UP chief ministerial face
AIMIM–Azad Samaj Party alliance will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Owaisi positioning it as an alternative to the BJP
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday announced Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) president Chandrashekhar Aazad as the chief ministerial candidate of the newly formed Samajik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference in Lucknow alongside Aazad, Owaisi said the alliance between the AIMIM and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) would seek to prevent the BJP from returning to power in the state for a third consecutive term.
"I can say with confidence that this will be a strong alternative in Uttar Pradesh to stop the BJP from coming to power for the third time," he said.
Owaisi said the alliance would focus on issues affecting backward and Dalit communities, as well as oppressed and marginalised sections, irrespective of caste. He alleged that political parties had so far treated these communities merely as vote banks.
He identified the deteriorating condition of education, youth unemployment and farmers' problems as among the issues the morcha would raise.
"I am happy to announce that our brother Chandrashekhar Aazad will be the chief president of the SPM and its chief ministerial candidate in Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi said.
He said the two parties would work together to ensure the alliance's success, adding that its victory would represent the success of the people of Uttar Pradesh.
Owaisi also appealed to people to attend a public meeting scheduled for 26 November, describing it as the beginning of a movement for social change in the state.
Taking a swipe at the BJP and other political parties, he said they represented the politics of the past, while the Samajik Parivartan Morcha would focus on the future.
"We will do politics for the future. We hope the people of Uttar Pradesh will join hands with Chandrashekhar Aazad to build a better future," he said.