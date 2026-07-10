Paint Paresh Baruah, not Che: Assam CM's idea of an Assamese revolutionary

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday found himself in the unusual position of urging artists to paint the portrait of a secessionist insurgent while railing against a long-dead communist revolutionary.

Weeks after the controversy over the partial erasure of a mural of the late singer Zubeen Garg, Sarma said those wishing to depict a "revolutionary" in Assam should paint Paresh Baruah, head of the secessionist ULFA (Independent), a faction of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), rather than Che Guevara, insisting the Cuban icon had no connection with the state.

"If you want to draw a revolutionary, then draw Paresh Baruah. He has been continuing his struggle for 30 years, whether it is for good or bad is a different matter. He has to live away from his family. Draw pictures of Parag Das," Sarma said, as reported by PTI and India Today NE.

The chief minister quickly added that he neither accepted Baruah's ideology nor supported him. Yet his decision to praise the endurance of a man who continues to lead a secessionist insurgency while dismissing Guevara as irrelevant sits uneasily with the BJP's uncompromising rhetoric on militancy.

The remarks are also likely to revive memories of Sarma's own political journey. Long before he became the BJP's foremost face in Assam and one of its most strident advocates of muscular nationalism, Sarma was widely perceived to have maintained channels of communication with ULFA during the insurgency years and later played an important role in facilitating peace initiatives with sections of the outfit. Against that backdrop, holding up Paresh Baruah as Assam's preferred revolutionary is a striking political choice.