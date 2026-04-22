Pak has regained global respectability after Mumbai attacks, claims Congress
Jairam Ramesh says 22 April is a day of “pain and anguish” for Indians, recalling the J&K attack that killed 26, mostly tourists
The Indian National Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, alleging that Pakistan — once globally isolated after the 2008 Mumbai attacks — has now regained “respectability”, reflecting what it called a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said 22 April would “always be a day of great pain and intense anguish for every Indian”, recalling the attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.
“Exactly a year ago, the terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan took place in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families. We also recall the bravery of the young local ponywallah who was shot dead while trying to save a tourist,” Ramesh said.
He claimed that the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had acknowledged an intelligence failure, adding, “It is not clear what action was taken on this admission, even though the killers themselves were brought to justice a few months later.”
Ramesh contrasted Pakistan’s past isolation with its current standing. “Pakistan stood isolated after the Mumbai attacks in November 2008. Its economy remains in shambles, dependent on external support. Its politics is dysfunctional and the Army continues to call the shots,” he said.
“Yet today, that very same failed state… has now acquired a new global respectability,” he added, calling it “a complete failure of the substance of the prime minister’s foreign policy and the self-glorifying style of his diplomatic engagement”.
The Congress also called for a reset in foreign policy. “Should he reset? Of course, yes. Will he reset? Most certainly he will not,” Ramesh said.
The Pahalgam attack was carried out by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. In response, India launched a retaliatory military operation, “Operation Sindoor”, targeting terror and military infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
With PTI inputs