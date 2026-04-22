Pak has regained global respectability after Mumbai attacks, claims Congress

The Indian National Congress on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Centre on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, alleging that Pakistan — once globally isolated after the 2008 Mumbai attacks — has now regained “respectability”, reflecting what it called a failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign policy.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said 22 April would “always be a day of great pain and intense anguish for every Indian”, recalling the attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

“Exactly a year ago, the terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan took place in Pahalgam. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families. We also recall the bravery of the young local ponywallah who was shot dead while trying to save a tourist,” Ramesh said.