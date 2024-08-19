Palpable anger against BJP, confident of victory in upcoming polls: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi met general-secretaries, in-charges and screening committee members of four poll-bound states, with the party asserting it is "fully geared up" for the upcoming round of Assembly polls.

While elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana over September and October, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set to go to polls later this year.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be held on 18 and 25 September and 1 October. The Election Commission has also announced that elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on 1 October and results for both the polls will be declared on 4 October.

Besides Kharge and Gandhi, Congress MP and general-secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and members of the screening committees for Haryana, J&K, Maharashtra and Jharkhand were also present during the meeting at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

"INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji and LOP Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji held an important meeting with the General Secretaries, In-Charges and Screening Committee Members of the four election-going states at AICC HQ," Venugopal said on X.