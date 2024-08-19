Uttarakhand: Congress protests rising crimes against women, condemns govt

Congress leaders on Monday staged protests against the recent surge in incidents of crime against women in Uttarakhand, criticising the BJP-led government and state police.

While leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya led a hour-long maun upwas (silent fast) at Ranikhet, state Congress chief Karan Mahara observed it in Haldwani with other party leaders and workers.

Earlier in the day, Arya issued a statement saying the recent spate in incidents of rape and murder of women in Uttarakhand highlighted how unsafe they were in the BJP-led state.

"The rape and murder of a nurse from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district and the rape of a teenaged girl inside a bus at the ISBT (inter-state bus terminus) in the state capital barely a week later show how insecure women have become in the state," Arya said in a statement in Dehradun.

The Congress leader also highlighted the alleged gangrape and murder of a minor recently in Haridwar.

The alleged rape of a teenager in an Uttarakhand Roadways bus at the ISBT within a few metres of a police post shows how "laidback" the state police is, Arya added. "The state police is in deep sleep. Criminals have no fear of it. The state government has failed in its responsibility of providing protection to women," he said.