Panchayat poll delay puts BJP govt under court scrutiny in Rajasthan

Delays in conducting Rajasthan’s long-pending Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections have triggered a legal and political confrontation, with the Rajasthan High Court issuing a contempt notice to the State Election Commission (SEC) and its chief Rajeshwar Singh for failing to meet the court-mandated deadline of 15 April.

The high court had, in an order dated 14 November 2025, directed the state government to complete the delimitation process by the end of December 2025 and conduct elections by mid-April this year. The timeline was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, clearing the way for polls to be held on schedule. However, the SEC issued a revised programme for electoral roll revision extending beyond the deadline, effectively making it impossible to complete the elections within the court’s stipulated timeframe.

Taking note of the delay, the high court questioned how the Commission could release a voter list schedule that exceeded the timeline set by the court and sought an explanation from the SEC. The contempt proceedings were initiated following a petition by former Congress MLA Sanyam Lodha, one of the original petitioners in the case, who had earlier served a legal notice to both the state government and the Election Commission seeking alignment of the voter list revision process with the 15 April deadline.

According to the petitioners, the government has “illegally and arbitrarily” postponed elections to nearly 6,759 panchayats and 55 municipalities whose terms have already expired. The case involves elections to 14,403 panchayats, 457 panchayat samitis, 41 zila parishads, 10 municipal corporations, 45 municipal councils and 254 municipalities across the state.