Parliament adjourned till 2 pm amid Opposition protests over SIR

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned on Tuesday morning, 19 August, shortly after convening, as Opposition members pressed for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In the Lok Sabha, the House met at 11 am with speaker Om Birla announcing that parliamentary proceedings would now be translated into all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. He urged members to cooperate in running the House smoothly.

However, as soon as he finished, Opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, rose in protest, shouting slogans and displaying placards demanding a debate on the SIR issue. Despite attempts to continue with Question Hour, the din forced the Speaker to adjourn proceedings till 2pm.