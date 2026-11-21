A record 100 days on, Parliament's Monsoon session remains open
Government weighs special sitting on delimitation as Opposition demands consultations on seat redistribution
Monsoon session remains un-prorogued for 100 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008
Government weighs a special sitting to pass the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment enabling 33 per cent women's reservation
Opposition demands an all-party consultation, with Congress seeking a 25-year freeze on Lok Sabha strength and state-wise seat allocation
Parliament's 2026 Monsoon session has entered the record books, remaining formally un-concluded for 100 days since it was adjourned, with the government yet to decide whether to convene a special sitting to push through the proposed Constitution amendment linked to women's reservation and delimitation.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on 13 August, but neither House has been formally prorogued as of Saturday, 21 November. The prolonged gap between adjournment and prorogation has surpassed the previous record of 87 days, set in 2008.
The government has been weighing the possibility of calling a special or extended sitting of Parliament to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill. Government sources had earlier indicated confidence that it could secure the Bill's passage in the Lok Sabha by a margin of 15 to 18 votes. However, there has been no announcement on when the proposed sitting will take place or how long it will last.
The proposed legislation seeks to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from its current 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, facilitating the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections.
Among the options reportedly being considered is a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state to assuage concerns that southern states could lose political representation relative to their northern counterparts. Another proposal under consideration involves retaining the existing distribution of seats among states based on the 1971 Census. No final decision has been taken on the contours of the exercise.
The Opposition has been pressing for an all-party meeting to deliberate on delimitation before the government proceeds. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh has said the Opposition wants the Lok Sabha's strength to remain capped at 543 for the next 25 years, with the existing allocation of seats among states and Union Territories left unchanged.
The continuing uncertainty over a special sitting has also raised questions over the schedule for Parliament's winter session, which is expected to begin in the first week of December.
Procedurally, an extension of the existing session requires at least two days' notice, whereas summoning a fresh session requires a minimum notice period of 14 days. The Constitution, however, does not stipulate a deadline for proroguing a House after it has been adjourned sine die. The fact that a session remains un-prorogued for an extended period does not, in itself, constitute a constitutional or procedural violation.
In a post on X on Saturday, Ramesh pointed out that 100 days had elapsed since the monsoon session was adjourned sine die, without Parliament being formally prorogued.
He accused the government of continuing to seek the numbers needed to pass the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment, writing: 'The PM-HM jodi (duo) is still in search of a supertainted two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha to get the Constitutional Amendment Bill on Delimitation passed. Nobody knows what the new Bill will contain since the old Bill was defeated resoundingly on April 17, 2026.'
Ramesh also alleged that the government had not held meaningful consultations with political parties on its proposals, nor convened an all-party meeting despite four letters from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking discussions on the issue.