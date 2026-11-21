Monsoon session remains un-prorogued for 100 days, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008

Government weighs a special sitting to pass the delimitation-linked Constitution amendment enabling 33 per cent women's reservation

Opposition demands an all-party consultation, with Congress seeking a 25-year freeze on Lok Sabha strength and state-wise seat allocation

Parliament's 2026 Monsoon session has entered the record books, remaining formally un-concluded for 100 days since it was adjourned, with the government yet to decide whether to convene a special sitting to push through the proposed Constitution amendment linked to women's reservation and delimitation.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die (indefinitely) on 13 August, but neither House has been formally prorogued as of Saturday, 21 November. The prolonged gap between adjournment and prorogation has surpassed the previous record of 87 days, set in 2008.

The government has been weighing the possibility of calling a special or extended sitting of Parliament to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill. Government sources had earlier indicated confidence that it could secure the Bill's passage in the Lok Sabha by a margin of 15 to 18 votes. However, there has been no announcement on when the proposed sitting will take place or how long it will last.

The proposed legislation seeks to expand the Lok Sabha's strength from its current 543 seats to a maximum of 850 through delimitation, facilitating the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Among the options reportedly being considered is a 50 per cent increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state to assuage concerns that southern states could lose political representation relative to their northern counterparts. Another proposal under consideration involves retaining the existing distribution of seats among states based on the 1971 Census. No final decision has been taken on the contours of the exercise.