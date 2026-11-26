Parliament to reconvene on 30 November and 2 December, with sittings likely to end by 3 December.

The monsoon session remained unprorogued for over 100 days after being adjourned sine die on 13 August.

The special session comes amid anticipation of a renewed push for delimitation and women's reservation legislation after the April setback.

Parliament is set to reconvene for a brief special sitting next week, amid anticipation that the government could revive its legislative package linking delimitation with the implementation of women's reservation, after its earlier attempt failed to secure the required majority in the Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday, 26 November that the government had requested Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan to reconvene the Lower House on 30 November and the Upper House on 2 December to transact essential government business. The sittings could conclude by 3 December, depending on the business before the Houses.

The announcement comes after the monsoon session was adjourned sine die on 13 August but left unprorogued for more than 100 days — the longest such gap in Parliament's history. The unusual delay in formally ending the session had fuelled speculation that the government was keeping open the option of reconvening Parliament at short notice to push its delimitation package.