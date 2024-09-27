Parliamentary standing committees formed, Rahul Gandhi gets Defence

The department-related parliamentary standing committees for 2024-2025 were constituted with the Congress members chairing four committees, including the External Affairs.

Leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi is a member of the standing committee on Defence.

Each committee is a combination of members from both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The Congress has been given the chairmanship of four key panels.

The committee on education, women, children, youth and sports will be headed by Digvijaya Singh, the committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing will be led by former chief minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi, rural and panchayati raj will be led by Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka and Shashi Tharoor will head the external affairs.

BJP's Radha Mohan Singh will head the committee on Defence. Bhartruhari Mahtab will head the committee on Finance.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur and Rajiv Pratap Rudy have been given the chairmanships of committees on coal, mines and steel; and water resources respectively.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey has been made the chairman of the committee on communications and information technology.

Radha Mohan Das Agrawal of the BJP will head the committee on Home Affairs. The committee on commerce will be headed by TMC's Dola Sen.

Health and family welfare will be headed by Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party. Tiruchi Siva of DMK will head the panel on Industry.