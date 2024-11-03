Parties engage in slogan war ahead of UP bypolls

The age-old saying of 'united we stand, divided we fall' seems to be strongly resonating in the bypolls-bound Uttar Pradesh, with leaders of various political parties coining their slogans, which revolve around this famous line.

While Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath coined 'batenge toh katenge' (divided we fall) much before the bypolls were announced, a Samajwadi Party worker from the Deoria district put up a hoarding outside the party's office in Lucknow, which read 'judenge to jeetenge' (united we win).

The hoardings by another SP worker from the Maharajganj district says 'na batenge, na katenge, PDA ke sang rahenge' (we will neither get divided nor we will fall) and 'PDA jodegi aur jeetegi' (PDA will unite and win).

The BSP too jumped in the slogan fray with its chief Mayawati on Saturday saying, "BSP se judenge toh aage badhenge, surakshit rahenge'' (people will progress and remain safe with the BSP's).

Amit Chaubey, an SP worker from the Maharajganj district who coined two slogans told PTI, "The Samajwadi Party has coined the term 'PDA' which encompasses all sections of the society. Here 'P' also stands for 'pandit' (Brahmin), and A stands for 'agda' (upper castes).

"The SP is a party of all religions. Party founder 'Netaji' Mulayam Singh Yadav and party chief Akhilesh Yadav have worked for all sections of the society, and formed policies for them. However, the BJP works by dividing on the basis of caste."

He added that these prompted him to coin the slogans.

