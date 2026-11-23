He also proposed setting up a forum where countries could raise and address their concerns, arguing that terrorism was a regional challenge requiring collective action.

Responding to Malik's remarks in an interaction with IANS, Tewari said Pakistan needed to stop supporting terrorist organisations to ensure peace in the region.

"If Pakistan stops encouraging terrorism, there will be peace in South Asia tomorrow," he said, recalling a 2010 press conference in Islamabad by then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who had warned Pakistan about the dangers of nurturing terrorist groups.

Tewari referred to Clinton's analogy of "nurturing snakes in your backyard", saying Pakistan was now facing the consequences of its long-standing support for terrorist organisations.

"The backing that you have given to these terrorist organisations since 1977-78 was bound to affect Pakistan somewhere or the other. If it takes action against these organisations today and stops encouraging terrorism, there will be peace across all of South Asia," he added.

On BJP national president Nitin Nabin launching the party's campaign for the municipal corporation elections, Tewari said the contest should focus on civic issues rather than national political narratives.

Pointing out that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union home minister Amit Shah was contesting the municipal polls, he said voters should assess candidates on their ability to address everyday civic concerns.

"This is an election to be fought on local issues — who can keep roads in good condition, maintain proper sewerage, improve parks, ensure street lights function properly and get tree pruning done," he said.

Tewari added that municipal elections should be about the delivery and maintenance of basic infrastructure, questioning the relevance of national political issues in a local civic contest.

Reacting to the Lowy Institute's 2026 Asia Power Index report, Tewari described the Australian think tank as a respected institution but said he had not yet examined its findings.

While acknowledging the institute's work on global power dynamics and technology, he said India's standing in international affairs did not depend on external validation.

"I have not read the report. But suffice it to say, going back to 1947, India has its own unique place in global affairs, and we really do not need anybody's endorsement for that," he said.

With IANS inputs