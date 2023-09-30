'Pellet injuries' in strife-torn Manipur serve as stark reminder to J&K unrest

Controversy erupted in the strife-torn state of Manipur over reported use of pellet guns on agitators during the recent students' protests against the killing of two young students in Bishnupur district. In a massive protest in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, around 100 students were injured, and of them, at least 10 have suffered pellet injuries -- much similar to what happened in Jammu and Kashmir in 2016.

Hospital sources said that several students, including minors, received multiple pellet wounds on the shoulders, heads, eyes and limbs.

The injured students are now undergoing treatment at different hospitals in Imphal, drawing a grim reminder of the security forces using the same weapons to quell protests in Jammu and Kashmir.

Many organisations, including the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR), and several political leaders, including ruling BJP MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh, strongly condemned the actions of the security forces to deal with the students' agitations in Manipur.