People to vote against BJP’s ‘misgovernance’ in Haryana, says Partap Bajwa

Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa has said his party is unitedly fighting the Haryana Assembly polls to dislodge the BJP, and claimed it was the saffron party which was witnessing "infighting" after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini was brought in as a "night watchman".

With the polling date drawing close in Haryana, both the BJP and Congress leaders have sharpened their attacks on each other and claiming that there is infighting in the rival camp.

Bajwa, who has been appointed as a senior observer by the Congress for the Haryana assembly polls, claimed that there was rift in the ruling party with some BJP leaders expressing their desire to become the chief minister.

"There is infighting in the BJP. Nayab Singh Saini was brought as a night watchman. The BJP replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister because of anti-incumbency," the senior Congress leader told PTI.

"BJP leader Anil Vij has staked claim for the chief minister's post and another party leader Rao Inderjit Singh also wanted to be the chief minister," he pointed out.

Asked about the BJP's claims that there was factionalism in the state unit of the Congress, Bajwa asserted, "There is no infighting at all. We are all fighting together to dislodge the BJP."

He said the Congress in Haryana will register a "landslide victory" in the assembly polls as the people will vote against the misgovernance" of the BJP's 10-year rule.