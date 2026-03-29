Personality-driven foreign policy exposes PM as ‘Vishwaphoney’: Congress
Jairam Ramesh says Pakistan’s emergence as a “broker” highlights flaws in India’s foreign policy under Narendra Modi
The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre’s foreign policy, alleging that Pakistan’s emergence as a mediator in the West Asia conflict reflects a “colossal failure” of the government’s diplomatic strategy following India’s military success in Operation Sindoor.
In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Pakistan becoming a “dalaal” (broker) in regional affairs underscores shortcomings in India’s foreign policy, diplomatic engagement and narrative management under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The remarks came days after the government, during an all-party meeting on the West Asia situation, stated that Pakistan’s role as a mediator was not new and that the country has historically been “used” by the United States since 1981. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar is learnt to have said, “We are not a dalaal nation,” in response to the discussion.
Ramesh, however, argued that Pakistan’s growing acceptance on the global stage — despite its past isolation following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks — raises questions about India’s diplomatic positioning. He cited the country’s engagement with global powers and its current role in regional discussions, including efforts to address the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel.
The Congress leader also took aim at what he described as the “unravelling” of a personality-driven foreign policy, saying it has exposed the “self-styled Vishwaguru as a Vishwaphoney”. He questioned how Pakistan could regain relevance as a facilitator of dialogue despite India’s claimed diplomatic outreach and strong ties with global leaders, including former US President Donald Trump.
Referring to events such as the “Howdy Modi” programme in Houston and “Namaste Trump” in Ahmedabad, Ramesh alleged that despite attempts to strengthen ties with Washington, India has not gained the expected diplomatic leverage. He further criticised what he termed policy decisions aimed at appeasing the US, claiming they had not translated into strategic gains.
The Congress also reiterated its earlier criticism that Pakistan’s role as a potential mediator in West Asia is a setback for India’s regional diplomacy. Ramesh said that even the perception of Pakistan as a facilitator of peace talks is a “damning indictment” of the government’s foreign policy approach.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has stepped up its diplomatic engagement on the West Asia crisis, hosting a quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye, and engaging with regional stakeholders to push for de-escalation. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also discussed the conflict during a recent phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, condemning ongoing Israeli strikes and emphasising the need for peace efforts.
The ruling government has not formally responded to the Congress’ latest remarks.
With PTI inputs
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