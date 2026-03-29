Personality-driven foreign policy exposes PM as ‘Vishwaphoney’: Congress

The Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Centre’s foreign policy, alleging that Pakistan’s emergence as a mediator in the West Asia conflict reflects a “colossal failure” of the government’s diplomatic strategy following India’s military success in Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Pakistan becoming a “dalaal” (broker) in regional affairs underscores shortcomings in India’s foreign policy, diplomatic engagement and narrative management under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The remarks came days after the government, during an all-party meeting on the West Asia situation, stated that Pakistan’s role as a mediator was not new and that the country has historically been “used” by the United States since 1981. External affairs minister S. Jaishankar is learnt to have said, “We are not a dalaal nation,” in response to the discussion.

Ramesh, however, argued that Pakistan’s growing acceptance on the global stage — despite its past isolation following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks — raises questions about India’s diplomatic positioning. He cited the country’s engagement with global powers and its current role in regional discussions, including efforts to address the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel.