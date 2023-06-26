PIL filed against Rajiva Sinha’s appointment

A Public Interest Litigation was filed challenging the appointment of Rajiva Sinha as the West Bengal State Election Commissioner at the Calcutta High Court on June 26.

The petition filed by Nobyendu Bandyopadhyay, a Calcutta High Court counsel, will come up for hearing at the division bench headed by Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam on June 30.

Sinha has been at the centre of controversy since the Governor’s House cleared his appointment for the chair on June 7.

He first drew criticism as he announced the polling dates for the panchayat polls in West Bengal on June 8, just a day after his appointment for the chair.