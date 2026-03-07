PM in waiting Balen Shah defeats Oli in Jhapa, signals major political shift in Nepal

Rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah has won a decisive victory in eastern Nepal, defeating former Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli in the parliamentary constituency of Jhapa 5 constituency in what many observers described as a key contest shaping the country’s next leadership.

Shah, the prime ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), secured 68,348 votes, far ahead of Oli, who received 18,734 votes. The result marks one of the most significant defeats in Oli’s political career and underscores the growing influence of a new generation of political leaders in Nepal.

The vote tally achieved by Shah is reported to be the highest recorded by a candidate in Nepal’s parliamentary elections since the restoration of multiparty democracy in 1991.

Oli, the chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist), had long considered Jhapa his political stronghold. However, the constituency has seen major electoral shifts before. In 2008, Maoist candidate Bishwadip Lingden defeated Oli during the sweeping victory of the Maoists in the country’s Constituent Assembly election.

When Shah, who previously served as Mayor of Kathmandu, decided to contest from Jhapa-5, the move was widely seen as a bold challenge to Oli’s dominance. The gamble appears to have paid off, with the RSP riding a strong electoral wave across the country.

Preliminary trends suggest the RSP has secured 61 seats and is leading in another 61 constituencies among the 165 seats contested under the first-past-the-post system. The party is also performing strongly in the proportional representation vote, raising the possibility of a commanding majority in the 275-member House of Representatives of Nepal.