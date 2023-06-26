PM Modi has killed India’s democratic system: K’taka Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur

Karnataka Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur stated on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has killed the democratic system in the country.

Speaking to reporters, Thimmapur stated that PM Modi has become mentally weak.

Commenting on the organisation of state tour of BJP leaders on the achievements of PM Modi, he questioned, "Whether waiving of loans of Adani and Ambani was an achievement? Whether China invading the country was an achievement? Why did the Chinese army enter our territory?" “We are keeping quiet keeping the interest of the nation in mind,” he added.