PM playing victim instead of apologising for brutality on students: Congress

The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the victim card" after he said he had forgiven the youth who abused him during recent protests, and demanded that he instead apologise for the "brutality" against student protesters and the trauma caused by repeated examination paper leaks.

The Opposition party also dismissed the prime minister's "Instagram Sabhas" as an act of "supreme self-obsession", claiming they were "fooling no one".

"Late last night, in an act of supreme self-obsession, the prime minister said that he forgave our youth. This is an insult to the nation and to our youth, which has suffered under his government and is legitimately demanding an apology from him. The prime minister's Instagram Sabhas are fooling no one," Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

The Congress reaction came after Modi, in an Instagram video posted late on Friday, said he was hurt that even his late mother had been subjected to "filthy abuses" during protests at Jantar Mantar. Referring to the protesters as "misguided children", the prime minister said he could understand the anger in society but appealed for them to be forgiven and guided on the right path.