PM Modi runs school to teach entire corruption science: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over electoral bonds on Saturday, alleging that he is running a "school of corruption" in the country and teaching all chapters in the subject of "entire corruption science".

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a video of a new Congress advertisement that takes a swipe at the BJP over the electoral bonds issue. "Narendra Modi is running a 'school of corruption' in the country, where under the subject 'entire corruption science', he is teaching every chapter in detail including 'donation business'," Gandhi wrote in Hindi.

The Congress MP claimed that the prime minister was teaching chapters on how the collection of donations is done through raids and how contracts are distributed after taking donations.

"How does the washing machine that washes the corrupt work? How is the game of 'bail and jail' played by turning agencies into recovery agents?" he asked.