To avoid repeat of electoral bonds saga, Quraishi urges 'national fund' for parties

With the scrapping of the electoral bonds scheme bringing political financing into focus, former chief election commissioner (CEC) S.Y. Quraishi on Wednesday pitched for the setting up of a 'national fund' to which donations can be made by corporates and then distributed to parties in proportion to their performance in the immediate past election.

Quraishi said instead of giving money for elections, funding political parties would be a better option as it would take care of the outfits' organisational needs and political activities.

In an interview to PTI videos, the former CEC said the electoral bonds scheme spoke of transparency when it was introduced in 2017, but ended up "decimating" the transparency that existed until then.

"If you recall the then finance minister Arun Jaitley started his speech very beautifully when he stated that without transparency in political funding, free and fair elections are not possible. This was music to our ears because that is what we had been saying. His second statement was equally good that for the last 70 years, we have failed to achieve that transparency...

"And we expected his third sentence to be that we are going to achieve transparency and this is how we will do it," Quraishi said. "What he did was to decimate all the transparency that existed until then. The transparency that existed was that every donation of over Rs 20,000 was reported to the Election Commission," said Quraishi, who was CEC between July 2010 and June 2012.